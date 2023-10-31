Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.65.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2 %

ZBH stock opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

