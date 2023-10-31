Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 180 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after acquiring an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $142.76 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.59.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

