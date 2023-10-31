Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

