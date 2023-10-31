Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,288,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,121,000 after buying an additional 525,001 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,122,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,955,000 after acquiring an additional 58,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

