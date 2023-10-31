Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,980 shares of company stock worth $63,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 671.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading

