Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 848,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Braze Trading Up 1.9 %

Braze stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Raymond James increased their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $62,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $108,927.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,437 shares of company stock worth $9,130,346. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

