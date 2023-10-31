Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Rises By 11.6%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.71. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,893 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,171,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 591,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 30.2% in the first quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 3,313,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after buying an additional 768,656 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMBP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

