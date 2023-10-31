First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 32.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 232,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

FEN stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

