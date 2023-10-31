Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,306.99

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $14,306.99 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,252.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00203731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00714197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00497931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00050675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00143307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,310,103 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

