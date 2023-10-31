Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

HNW stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.12.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

