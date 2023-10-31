DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 194,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

DHI Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 91,528 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DHI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

