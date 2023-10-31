iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.