iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
