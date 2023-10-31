Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 21,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

