Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.
Sysco Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,254,000 after buying an additional 161,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after acquiring an additional 310,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
