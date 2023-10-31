Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.

Sysco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Sysco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,254,000 after buying an additional 161,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after acquiring an additional 310,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.