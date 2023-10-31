Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32-$0.49 EPS.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,008,100 shares of company stock worth $232,388,973 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

