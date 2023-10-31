Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $61,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $275.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.37. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.36 and a 1 year high of $351.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

