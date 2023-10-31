AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,143,000 after purchasing an additional 292,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $249.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

