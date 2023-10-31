Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

EHI stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.