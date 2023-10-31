Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $235.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.42. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

