BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock worth $78,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $607.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

