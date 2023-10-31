Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Raised by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of Generac worth $47,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

