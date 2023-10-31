Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $86,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile



Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

