Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $33,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

View Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $484.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.66 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.