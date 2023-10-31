Short Interest in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Declines By 12.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 15,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $21,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $117,206.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $21,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,652,288 shares of company stock worth $23,845,859. 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 17.78.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

