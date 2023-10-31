Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 66,676 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,676 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of CBRE Group worth $97,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,207,856 shares of company stock worth $101,951,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.