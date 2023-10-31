Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

LXP opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.11%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.