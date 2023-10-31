Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 53,026 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at $4,050,528,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Matterport from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Matterport Stock Down 2.0 %

MTTR opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $585.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Matterport had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $714,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,669,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,194.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $262,260.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,395.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $714,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,669,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,194.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,981 shares of company stock worth $1,299,730. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

