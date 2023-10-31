Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 818,322 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.7% during the first quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,412 shares of company stock worth $70,137. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $15.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

