Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,248. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

