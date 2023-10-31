Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $267,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after buying an additional 693,045 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 283,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTD opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

