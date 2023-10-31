iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

