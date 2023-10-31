Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.