Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 15,848 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,253,600,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.