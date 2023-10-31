Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 15,848 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,253,600,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

