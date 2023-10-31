Choreo LLC Sells 5,344 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $223.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.65 and a 200-day moving average of $227.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.13 and a one year high of $245.22. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

