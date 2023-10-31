Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 396,627 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 782.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 404,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

