Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.