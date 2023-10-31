The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

