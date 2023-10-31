Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 188.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $82.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

