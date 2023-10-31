Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

