Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

