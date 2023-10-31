Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 413 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after buying an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 5,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $318,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,712. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.