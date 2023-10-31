The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

PNC stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

