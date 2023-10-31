Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $583.50 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $384.72 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $640.60 and its 200-day moving average is $619.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

About Lam Research



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

