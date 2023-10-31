Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.