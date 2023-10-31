Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.07 EPS.

Qiagen Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.