Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCPH stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

Insider Activity at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,544,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 124,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after buying an additional 402,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after buying an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

