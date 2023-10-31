MasTec (MTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.51. MasTec has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.27.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

