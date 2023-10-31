Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $141.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALTR

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $312,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $652,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,456.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $312,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,894,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 346,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,186 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154,199 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.