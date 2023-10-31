Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 549,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Heritage Commerce

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,344,000 after buying an additional 1,847,750 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 516,348 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 261,440 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $507.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.99. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.