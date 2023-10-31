Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 guidance at $3.40-3.60 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $3.40-$3.60 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

